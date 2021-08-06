Nearly 17K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16,742 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 64 additional deaths, since Friday, July 30.

The department said more than 75 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,436,353 cases, including 23,503 deaths.

Since Friday, July 30, laboratories have reported 365,210 specimens for a total of 22,188,772.

As of Thursday night, 1,200 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 246 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

According to IDPH, hospitalizations with COVID-19 are up 33 percent from what was reported the previous week, those in the ICU with COVID-19 are up 47 percent and patients on ventilators almost double in just one week at 95 percent.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 30 to August 5 is 5.2 percent. However, the regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 3.1 percent to 10.3 percent.

The health department said a total of 13,388,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,244 doses.

Since reporting on Friday, July 30, 176,709 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.