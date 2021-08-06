More August-like temperatures return this weekend

Mainly dry weather expected after sunset. It will be a pretty nice Friday night, just not as cool as the past several nights. Lows will only drop into the mid 60s by Saturday morning. We will start your Saturday with lots of sunshine, so temperatures will warm quickly. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Sunday will be a little warmer and a little more sticky too. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Triple digit heat index values return Tuesday and Wednesday.

