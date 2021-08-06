Heartland Votes
Advertisement

More August-like temperatures return this weekend

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mainly dry weather expected after sunset. It will be a pretty nice Friday night, just not as cool as the past several nights. Lows will only drop into the mid 60s by Saturday morning. We will start your Saturday with lots of sunshine, so temperatures will warm quickly. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Sunday will be a little warmer and a little more sticky too. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Triple digit heat index values return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC congratulates Matt Neuling of Perryville for shooting a massive 125-pound, 5-ounce fish at...
Perryville man catches world record sized bighead carp while bowfishing
virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Governor JB Pritzker was in Cairo, Ill. one year ago to make a $40 million announcement to...
Gov. Pritzker in Cairo, Ill. for inland port project announcement
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/6.
First Alert 5pm forecast on 8/6
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 8/6.
First Alert 4pm forecast on 8/6
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/6.
First Alert noon forecast 8/6
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warmer End Of The Week