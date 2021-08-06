Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates

Vaccination Phase 1C includes those who work more than 100 jobs listed on the Centers for...
Vaccination Phase 1C includes those who work more than 100 jobs listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) - Six Republican state senators have asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to prevent private businesses in the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccines.

The request sent Monday drew a rebuke from the head of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, who said Thursday that federal and state law and the courts have upheld the rights of employers to require vaccines.

Some Missouri businesses, such as restaurants in St. Louis and Kansas City, have said they will require customers and workers to have the vaccine.

The senators’ letter to Parson focused on employees be required employees to have the vaccine.

They suggested the requirement violates individuals’ freedom and liberty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri
MDC congratulates Matt Neuling of Perryville for shooting a massive 125-pound, 5-ounce fish at...
Perryville man catches world record sized bighead carp while bowfishing
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Governor JB Pritzker was in Cairo, Ill. one year ago to make a $40 million announcement to...
Gov. Pritzker in Cairo, Ill. for inland port project announcement
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Latest News

Southern Seven Health Department postponed its upcoming night at the Southern Illinois Miners...
Southern 7 Health Dept. night at Miners game postponed
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away
Southern Seven Health Department reports 36 new cases of coronavirus
Some bars in Memphis requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test results to enter
Some bars in Memphis requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test results to enter