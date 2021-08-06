Masks required at Ill. State Fair regardless of vaccination status

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Masks will be required at the Illinois State Fair, regardless of vaccination status.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the decision, as well as other mitigations, on Friday, August 6.

The Illinois State Fair is August 12 – August 22 in Springfield, Illinois.

The fairgrounds are located in Sangamon County, which is currently experiencing high transmission rates of the virus.

Additional mitigations for the 2021 Illinois State Fair include:

Fairgoers who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear masks at all times while attending the Fair. Anyone who is sick or exhibiting any of the following symptoms, including: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain or sore throat, should not attend the Illinois State Fair

Masks are required for all (including vaccinated individuals) in public indoor settings on the fairgrounds, including: Coliseum, Expo Building, Illinois Building, Dairy Building, Livestock Center, Artisans Building, Emmerson Building, Orr Building, Hobbies, Arts & Crafts and the Floriculture/Emmerson Annex

Masks are required for Grandstand ticket holders. Track ticket holders (also known as Standing Room Only) must provide a print or digital copy of personal vaccine card, vaccine record or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the concert

Masks are encouraged for participants and attendees of the Twilight Parade

Illinois Department of Public Health will have six vaccinations sites located throughout the fairgrounds: Illinois Building - Located just inside the Main Gate on Main Street North Side of Happy Hollow Entrance - Located on Main Street directly north of the Illinois Building Brian Raney Avenue - Located directly north of the Village of Cultures, across the street from the Illinois Treasurer and Secretary of State Tents Avenue of Flags - Located just off of Grandstand Avenue, across the street from Gate 2 of the Grandstand behind the Comptroller’s Tent 4H Lane - Located near the Orion Samuelson Building north of the Multi-Purpose Arena on the west side of the fairgrounds (August 12-17) Livestock Center on 8th Street (August 18-22)

Carnival workers, vendors and concessionaires are required to wear masks and are responsible for assisting in the cleaning of adjacent sitting and picnic table areas. Carnival will use fogger machines with a 72-hour disinfectant on all rides

Fogger machines will be used to clean the Grandstand, Coliseum and Multi-Purpose Arena between each event

No tram service will be offered

Dedicated crews to clean high touch areas, including restrooms, barns and common eating areas

Hand-washing stations and mounted and portable hand sanitizers throughout the grounds

According to fair organizers, masks will be provided at the grandstand entrance, as well as in other locations throughout the fairgrounds.

“As the Delta variant circulates in Illinois and across the country, we want to remind people about what they can do to stay safe,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Vaccination is your best protection against COVID-19 and its variants. Masking, distancing, testing, and washing your hands are also important tools to help slow the spread of these viruses.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.