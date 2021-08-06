Marion police seek public assistance in case of shots fired at house

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Shots were fired at a residence on the 1000 block of S. Court St.

Marion police responded to the location, where multiple people live.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s health with the case.

If you have information about the incident, call 618-993-2124

