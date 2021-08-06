Gregory receives endorsement from police group in campaign for Mo. state auditor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police announced its endorsement for David Gregory for state auditor.

They made the announcement on Friday morning, August 6 in Cape Girardeau.

Joe Patterson, executive of the St. Louis County Police Association, was there representing the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.

If elected, Gregory said his first order of business was to do a performance audit to “prove that defunding the police will not work.”

“It’s wrong, it’s bad, it’s bad for Missouri, its bad for every area,” he said. “Not only should we not be defunding the police, we should be increasing the funding for police and their resources and that is going to be a major, major thing I do right when I take office.”

Currently, Gregory is a member of the Missouri House of Representatives, District 96. He assumed office in 2017, won re-election in 2020 and his current term is set to end on January 3, 2023.

Nichole Galloway, the current state auditor, announced in June she will not run for state auditor nor any other statewide office in 2022.

Galloway was appointed to the role of Missouri State Auditor in 2015 by then Gov. Jay Nixon, following the death of Republican Auditor Tom Schweich.

She won election to a full term as state auditor in 2018.

Missourians will vote for the next state auditor in November 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.