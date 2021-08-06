Gov. Parson: Mo. tripling number of mutual aid ambulances in some regions

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced the state will triple the number of mutual aid ambulances helping reduce COVID-19 caseloads at some hospitals.

He said 30 ambulances and more than 60 trained personnel are scheduled to arrive in five regions of the state on Friday, August 6.

“The ambulance strike teams we positioned in Springfield have been extremely effective in helping save lives and ease the pressure on local hospitals,” Governor Parson said. “These 30 new ambulance teams triple our transport capacity and expand it to the entire state, as needed. Our health care professionals are performing heroically to save lives as the Delta variant dramatically increases hospital admissions. We will continue to support our health care heroes across the state.”

The new ambulance strike teams include 20 advanced life-support ambulances, five basic life-support ambulances, five specialty care ambulances and required medical and support personnel.

They are expected to begin transporting patients as early as Saturday.

We continue to support our health care heroes across the state:

➡️ Today, we are tripling the number of mutual aid ambulances that provide long-haul patient transfers to help reduce the rising COVID-19 caseloads straining hospitals. pic.twitter.com/Xk5igUzPfw — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 6, 2021

According to the governor, the teams are tasked with operating anywhere there is a critical need in Missouri through September 5.

The teams will initially be in Regions A (Kansas City area), B (northeast Missouri), D (southwest Missouri), G (south-central Missouri) and H (northwest Missouri).

Parson said 13 federally-provided life support ambulances in southwest Missouri will replace the 10 ambulances provided through the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.

The Arkansas teams will leave on Friday.

Since they began working in Missouri, Governor Parson said the 10 ambulances have logged more than 53,000 miles on 223 patient transports. Some of those required roundtrips of seven to nine hours or more.

“Delta is the most aggressive and transmissible variant of COVID-19, and it is more important than ever to take advantage of the highly effective vaccines,” Governor Parson said. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. Vaccinations are free and available across the state, often with no appointment necessary, and vaccinated Missourians will have their shot at $10,000 cash or $10,000 toward an education saving account. Enter at mostopscovid.com/win.”

The Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team will continue to staff the state-run Monoclonal Antibody Centralized Infusion Center in Springfield.

Through Thursday, MO DMAT-1 staff had treated 243 patients at the infusion center since it opened on July 23.

The southwest Missouri ambulance strike teams and monoclonal antibody infusion facility were part of a resource request made to the state of Missouri by Greene County on July 14.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.