First Alert: Slightly warmer today ahead of hot, humid weekend

(KFVS) - Light fog is possible this morning in low lying areas.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 60s with a few isolated upper 50s.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and slightly warmer than Thursday.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

There is also a small chance for a few showers in our western half of the Heartland, but most areas will remain dry.

Heat and humidity returns over the weekend.

Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Humidity returns on Sunday into next week.

Highs will move back into the lower to mid-90s by the middle of the week, with feels like numbers back into the triple digits.

There will be small daily chances for a few pop-up showers or storms during the afternoons next week.

The best chance for rain will be toward the end of next week with a frontal system.

