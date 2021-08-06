Heartland Votes
Escort to Herrin planned for fallen police officer

A police escort from Madison County, Illinois to Herrin is planned for fallen Brooklyn Police...
A police escort from Madison County, Illinois to Herrin is planned for fallen Brooklyn Police officer Brian Pierce.(WLOX)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A police escort from Madison County, Illinois to Herrin is planned for fallen Brooklyn Police officer Brian Pierce.

The procession on Friday will start in Wood River at approximately 11:30 a.m. and end at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin.

The estimated time for travel is two hours.

Brooklyn Police Chief Thomas Jeffery asked police officers throughout southern Illinois to participate in “escorting our fellow brother.”

Several police and fire departments in southern Illinois are mourning the loss of Pierce.

He had previously served with the Spillertown Police Department and the Makanda Fire Department.

In a Facebook post, the Carbondale Fire and Police Departments said Pierce “was a kind and dedicated public safety professional who made service to others his life’s purpose.”

The Carbondale Police Department and Carbondale Fire Department extend their most heartfelt sympathies to the family and...

Posted by Carbondale Police Department on Thursday, August 5, 2021

According to the Zeigler Police Department, Pierce also volunteered with them and the Franklin County EMA. They have also expressed their sorrow in the loss of Pierce.

HONOR THE FALLEN ZPD honors the memory of Officer Brian Pierce, Jr., #765 of the Brooklyn Police Department (IL) near...

Posted by Zeigler Police Department on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Officer Brian Pierce, 24, was hit and killed while trying to deploy spike strips on the McKinley Bridge during a vehicle chase on Wednesday, August 4.

