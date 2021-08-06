Egyptian Health Dept. reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Friday, August 6.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - two in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 80s
- Male - one in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s
Gallatin County
- Female - two in their teens
White County
- Female - one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s
- Male - one in their teens, one in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 90s
The health department said the newly reported death was a Saline County resident.
A summary of the cases in each county is below.
Saline County
- Total cases - 3,008
- Total deaths - 58
White County
- Total cases - 2,006
- Total deaths - 27
Gallatin County
- Total cases - 574
- Total deaths - 4
