Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 27 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The Egyptian Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of...
The Egyptian Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Friday, August 6.(kauz)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Friday, August 6.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - two in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 80s
  • Male - one in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s

Gallatin County

  • Female - two in their teens

White County

  • Female - one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 50s
  • Male - one in their teens, one in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 90s

The health department said the newly reported death was a Saline County resident.

A summary of the cases in each county is below.

Saline County

  • Total cases - 3,008
  • Total deaths - 58

White County

  • Total cases - 2,006
  • Total deaths - 27

Gallatin County

  • Total cases - 574
  • Total deaths - 4

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC congratulates Matt Neuling of Perryville for shooting a massive 125-pound, 5-ounce fish at...
Perryville man catches world record sized bighead carp while bowfishing
virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Governor JB Pritzker was in Cairo, Ill. one year ago to make a $40 million announcement to...
Gov. Pritzker in Cairo, Ill. for inland port project announcement
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

The 32nd Judicial Circuit will require masks be worn indoors in public.
32nd Judicial Circuit under mask order in public areas
Governor Andy Beshear will be in western Kentucky on Monday, August 9.
Gov. Beshear to visit western Ky. Monday
The Southern Seven Health Department said there were 300 total active cases in the southern...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 28 new cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19