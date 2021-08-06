Cobden Peach Festival returns

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois festival is back after the pandemic shut it down last year.

Now in it’s 83rd year, the Cobden Peach Festival allows the community to come together in a fun filled two day event.

Restaurant owner Don Barden said after the Peach festival was shut down last year, everyone felt the effects of the coronavirus.

“There wasn’t a big rush for the peaches or the festival,” he said. “The money that comes into this town, we’re talking a town of 1,200. So when we can get a lot of out of town people here, it helps us out a lot.”

But this year, Barden said he hopes to see a lot of traffic passing through town and at his barbecue restaurant.

“When we get this in here, just people are. They’re ready to get out. They’re ready to feel normal again,” he said.

Cobden village board member Patrick Brumleve said the peach festival is needed because it drives city revenue.

“It helps our local businesses, of coarse, it helps our local fruit growers because that was what the Peach Festival is all about. To promote Cobden and to promote the produce that Cobden grows,” he said.

With a parade, pageant a fair and more, he said when visitors come, he wants them to stay awhile and enjoy what the town has to offer.

“We have three really great eating establishments here,” he said. “We have a really nice museum. We want you to come and have peach cobbler.”

The 83rd annual Peach Festival runs Friday and Saturday August 6-7 at the Cobden Community Park.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.