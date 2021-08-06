Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Caught on video: Man appears to pepper-spray barking dogs in back yard

By WBBZ staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBZ) - A man was caught on camera appearing to pepper-spray dogs for barking at him from behind a fence.

The dog owner is relieved her 5-year-old daughter was not in the yard at the time.

From the sidewalk, you can only see the pacing hear the barks and read the warning signs.

Go on the other side of the fence, and you’ll meet Apollo and Rex cooling off in the yard with their big sister, 5-year-old Madeline, and her mom, Melissa Ramirez.

Ramirez said she caught someone spraying at her dogs through and over the fence.

“I heard the dogs bark. So I looked out my balcony window right there and didn’t see anything,” she said.

But when Ramirez looked at her security camera footage, she quickly saw why her dogs were barking.

“It’s heart-wrenching that people are doing this out here,” she said.

On the video, the person walking by the fence appears to have their hand extended.

Ramirez said he’s spraying the dogs through the fence. It’s the same area where Madeleine often plays, but she was not there on this occasion.

“You don’t like a dog barking, so you just spray them in their own yard,” she said. “And then he kind of jumped and went over my fence with the item.”

Then he reaches his hand with the mace over the fence and walks away.

Ramirez followed and confronted him.

“‘What were you doing to my dog? Why were you doing this to my dog?’ And I said, ‘But I seen you on my property doing something to my dog,’ and he goes, ‘Well, why does that dog always have to bark at me?’” she said. “And I said, well seriously, that’s it’s a dog. That’s what they do.”

The dogs are OK, but Ramirez fears this wasn’t the first time and wants the troubling video to serve as a warning.

“Rex, our 6-month-old puppy, he’s been getting gooey eyes and red eyes at random. I hope people think twice before doing this to animals when they’re secure,” Ramirez said.

The owner of the dogs filed a police report.

Copyright 2021 WBBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri
MDC congratulates Matt Neuling of Perryville for shooting a massive 125-pound, 5-ounce fish at...
Perryville man catches world record sized bighead carp while bowfishing
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed
Governor JB Pritzker was in Cairo, Ill. one year ago to make a $40 million announcement to...
Gov. Pritzker in Cairo, Ill. for inland port project announcement
Gray Television's InvestigateTV maps current coronavirus hot spot using the latest new case...
COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Latest News

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated
A police escort from Madison County, Illinois to Herrin is planned for fallen Brooklyn Police...
Escort to Herrin planned for fallen police officer
A local 23-year-old is not going home to his family after losing his long battle with COVID...
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire