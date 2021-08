(KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish defeated O’Fallon on the road Thursday 10-2 in the Prospect League Western Conference Divisional Playoffs.

The Catfish will now host Clinton Saturday at 7:05 in the League Conference Championship game at Capaha Field.

Saturday’s winner will play for the overall Prospect League Title.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.