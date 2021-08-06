Heartland Votes
Burglary arrest in

Lauren Howard of west Paducah was arrested Thursday morning.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested after it was discovered she had property taken in a burglary Tuesday night.

33-year-old Lauren Howard of west Paducah was taken into custody after a friend of the victim said he had seen a stolen generator in the back seat of Howard’s vehicle.

The man who had seen the generator followed her back to a home on Gayle Lane.

McCracken County deputies were called to the location.

Among the items taken were tools, a computer monitor and the Pulsar generator.

