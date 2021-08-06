Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes...
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional as she testifies in her murder trial in Dallas. A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of Guyger, who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean.(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home.

A panel of three state judges on Thursday ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean.

The decision means Guyger will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence.

It largely dashes the 32-year-old’s hopes of having her 2019 conviction overturned.

Under her current sentence, Guyger will become eligible for parole in 2024.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Governor JB Pritzker is holding a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19.
Gov. Pritzker announces masks required in Pre-K-12 schools, daycares statewide
A former southern Illinois police officer and firefighter, who recently started working for the...
Officer struck, killed by fleeing vehicle near St. Louis previously served in southern Ill.
virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri
Police say homemade spiked boards have been found at least three times on different...
Police warn public of spiked boards found on city property

Latest News

It's rodeo time! The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is coming up but there's plenty of...
Sikeston This Week
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
Colleagues, friends say fallen Jefferson County deputy was a selfless community servant
The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane in the area...
Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash
The destructive wildfire season is predicted to continue through September.
‘We lost Greenville’: Wildfire decimates California town