32nd Judicial Circuit under mask order in public areas

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The 32nd Judicial Circuit will require masks be worn indoors in public.

The mask mandate is effective Monday, August 9.

Anyone in a public area of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, Perry County Courthouse, the second floor of the Bollinger County Courthouse and the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Facility will be required to wear a face covering.

They said lawyers, litigants and others may remove the face covering while speaking in court.

They are encouraged to use video conferencing whenever possible.

The administrative order will remain in effect until rescinded or superseded by the order of the court.

