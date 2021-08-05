Veterans Airport to receive more than $1M in federal funding

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois will be receiving $1,054,703 in funding from American Rescue Plan.

The funding will help pay for operation costs, staffing, cleaning, sanitization and combating the spread of COVID-19.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will distribute the monies to the airport and two others in Illinois.

Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County will receive $4,382,017 and Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority will receive $2,898,471.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin said the funding will created safer environments for travelers and workers.

“Making sure airports across Illinois continue to have the support they need during this pandemic is critical to protecting local jobs and enhancing the traveler experience,” said Sen. Duckworth.

“These federal investments will help create a safer and more efficient experience for travelers and staff at airports around Illinois,” said Sen. Durbin.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.