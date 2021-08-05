Southern Ill. soldier’s family presented with his service medals

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The family of a U.S. military veteran were presented with several of his military service medals on Thursday, August 5.

U.S. Representative and Illinois Republican Mike Bost traveled to Jonesboro, Ill. to present the medals to the family of Private First Class David Goldsberry, who recently passed away.

Goldsberry’s widow and other family members reached out to Bost, asking him to recover several medals awarded to Goldsberry while he was in the service.

“He didn’t talk much about it. He told me he was stationed in both Japan and Germany in between the Korean war and Vietnam area. He spoke about jump school and little else. He didn’t talk a whole lot about it. I know he did do his duty and I was very proud of him for that....” said Teri Goldsberry, the widow of David Goldsberry.

His family said Goldsberry served in the Marine Corps Reserves from 1954-to-1959 and the Army from 1959-to-1962.

“Men and women, it is a time they had served, and they just think, ‘ok, this is what I did,’ and many of them you talk to and say that was a long time ago,” Bost said.

He presented Goldsberry’s family with the National Defense Service Medal and the Parachutist Badge.

