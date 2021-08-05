Heartland Votes
SIU to welcome new, returning students Aug. 12

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will welcome students back to campus with move-in starting on Thursday, August 12.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale will welcome students back to campus with move-in starting on Thursday, August 12.(Rusty Bailey | Rusty Bailey, SIUC Media & Commu)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will welcome students back to campus with move-in starting on Thursday, August 12.

Classes will begin on Aug. 16.

“We’re excited to welcome not only our new, incoming class, but also our returning students,” said Emily Spann, director of New Student Programs, which coordinates the events. “Some students haven’t physically been on campus in a while because of the pandemic so we’re really excited to be hosting great events for all of our students.”

According to the university, its COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. You can find more information on its website.

Events for Saluki Startup and Weeks of Welcome are subject to change.

Weeks of Welcome will wrap up with Saluki Family Weekend Sept. 24-26. It includes a craft sale, a Greek Sing and the football Salukis hosting Illinois State.

The university’s Dawg Days New Student Retreat will welcome freshmen and transfer students ages 25 and younger. It’s set for Sunday through Thursday, Aug. 8-11 at Touch of Nature Environmental Center.

