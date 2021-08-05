Heartland Votes
Perryville man catches world record sized bighead carp while bowfishing

MDC congratulates Matt Neuling of Perryville for shooting a massive 125-pound, 5-ounce fish at Perry Lake July 24.
MDC congratulates Matt Neuling of Perryville for shooting a massive 125-pound, 5-ounce fish at Perry Lake July 24. Neuling not only swiped the latest state record under alternative methods, but also qualifies for the world record.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY Mo. (KFVS) - A Perryville man is the latest state record holder under alternative methods after shooting a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Matt Neuling was bowfishing with a friend on July 24 when he shot the fish at Lake Perry.

“I was out with my buddy early that morning when we both shot what we thought was a 30-pound grass carp,” Neuling recalled. “My buddy’s arrow pulled out, but mine shot straight through and stayed in there.”

Neuling said his friend was eventually able to shoot another arrow into the fish, but they were shocked at how massive it turned out to be.

“We just couldn’t believe it,” he said. “We knew what type of fish it was, but we had never seen one that size. This thing is a straight up monster. A five-gallon bucket could easily fit in its mouth. If my buddy wasn’t with me, there was no way I could have pulled it out of the water.”

The carp was weighed on a certified scale at M&M Meats in Perry County.

It’s the eighth state record fish recorded in 2021.

The department said the catch also beats the existing bowfishing world record of 104-pounds, 15-ounces.

“It’s just crazy,” laughed Neuling. “You know, I set that goal of breaking a record every time I go out to fish, but I never would have thought I’d be breaking a record with this fish.”

MDC Fisheries staff took the head of the fish in an effort to age it, while Neuling used other parts of the fish for catfish bait.

“When fish get this size, we estimate it to be at least 10-years-old,” said MDC Fisheries Program Specialist Andrew Branson. “Bighead carp are an invasive fish from Asia. This particular fish is an example of just how well an invasive species can thrive if given the opportunity. We encourage people to harvest these fish to help remove them from our waters.”

Missouri state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods.

Alternative methods include: throwlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery and atlatl.

