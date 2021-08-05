Perryville city leaders sell abandoned bikes

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - In Perryville, city leaders are collaborating to solve a problem.

One that involves too many abandoned bicycles.

”They just become surplus property and we need to have something to do with them,” Brent Buerck said.

Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck said the police department and the city work together year-round to collect abandoned or stolen bikes.

“We keep them for a year. The idea is to get it back to the original owner. We want to make sure everybody has an equal opportunity to get their own bike back, but when that doesn’t happen, we have to have a plan B,” he said.

Plan B means putting bikes up for sale.

“This year we did something unique, any of the bikes could be had for 25 dollars, so there’s really a shortage of bikes, there’s not a whole lot of them out there for the public so we wanted to let the people that live here or close or whoever wanted to buy them to come get one for their kids first,” Buerck said.

A couple of longtime Perryville residents said they support the idea.

“It’s a decent price, probably some pretty good bikes, unfortunately for the ones that have lost them and not turned around and claimed them but it’s a good thing I think to offer for those less fortunate that can’t afford a new bike,” said Debbie Wehmeyer.

“I think it’s important anytime to beautify the city any way we can. I think anything that helps get rid of anything that’s been abandoned is a good idea,” said Michael Bullerdick.

What doesn’t sell will go straight to auction.

“Everything we do fits with the image we want the town to be. We work very hard at keeping it neat and we have great support from the residents here, they want a neat town, they want to feel safe, they want it to look nice so cleaning up old bikes is just another way of doing that,” Buerck said.

Buerck said the sale will continue for a couple more weeks before they auction them off.

Anyone who is interested can call or go to Perryville Public Works, 304 S. Kingshighway.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.