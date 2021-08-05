Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Orange police find items to make explosives during traffic stop

By Julia Bingel and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI agents arrested a 32-year-old Mogadore man after Orange police found items used to make explosive devices during a traffic stop.

Andrew Dodson was pulled over on July 22 for an alcohol related offense, and now faces charges by the FBI.

Orange police said when they searched Dodson’s vehicle, they found about 10 pounds of Potassium Perchlorate, Potassium Nitrate, powered sugar, batteries, Vaseline and a black tactical bag with the words “police” on it, containing ear protection and safety glasses.

Orange police officers contacted the FBI and during his interview with federal agents, Dodson allegedly said he had used the material to make smoke bombs for July 4th and had not removed the material from his car.

FBI agents said the materials can be used to make smoke bomb-like devices, but they are also used to make improvised explosives nicknamed “Poor-Man’s C4″.

During the investigation, FBI agents said they learned Dodson had purchased 50 pounds of Potassium Perchlorate between April and June 2020.

Agents added this large amount of Potassium Perchlorate is not regularly used in creating homemade smoke devices.

Agents also searched Dodson’s social media accounts and found references to the Unabomber, explosives, remote detonators, radio antenna devices, flame throwers, firearms and improvised claymores containing 1,000 BBs per device.

According to federal court paperwork, it is believed the BBs are commonly uses as shrapnel in improvised devices.

Dodson, who agents said also has a tattoo of the Unabomber, was taken into custody at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4 in Mogadore.

He is facing federal charges of receiving or possessing an unregistered destructive device, making false statements and destructive device and will face a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Governor JB Pritzker is holding a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19.
Gov. Pritzker announces masks required in Pre-K-12 schools, daycares statewide
A former southern Illinois police officer and firefighter, who recently started working for the...
Officer struck, killed by fleeing vehicle near St. Louis previously served in southern Ill.
Police say homemade spiked boards have been found at least three times on different...
Police warn public of spiked boards found on city property
A shooting investigation is underway in Cairo, Illinois.
1 injured in 2-vehicle shootout

Latest News

Heartland organizations are holding back to school fairs to supply students with what they need...
Heartland organizations hold back-to-school fairs
The first day of school is just around the corner and some organizations are hosting school...
School supply collections, giveaways in the Heartland
virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri
Cape Girardeau leaders look to strengthen community resources with online sale tax
The 14-day positivity rate for Cape Girardeau County was 9.4 percent.
214 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths reported in Cape Girardeau Co.