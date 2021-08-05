Orange police find items to make explosives during traffic stop

ORANGE, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI agents arrested a 32-year-old Mogadore man after Orange police found items used to make explosive devices during a traffic stop.

Andrew Dodson was pulled over on July 22 for an alcohol related offense, and now faces charges by the FBI.

Orange police said when they searched Dodson’s vehicle, they found about 10 pounds of Potassium Perchlorate, Potassium Nitrate, powered sugar, batteries, Vaseline and a black tactical bag with the words “police” on it, containing ear protection and safety glasses.

Orange police officers contacted the FBI and during his interview with federal agents, Dodson allegedly said he had used the material to make smoke bombs for July 4th and had not removed the material from his car.

FBI agents said the materials can be used to make smoke bomb-like devices, but they are also used to make improvised explosives nicknamed “Poor-Man’s C4″.

During the investigation, FBI agents said they learned Dodson had purchased 50 pounds of Potassium Perchlorate between April and June 2020.

Agents added this large amount of Potassium Perchlorate is not regularly used in creating homemade smoke devices.

Agents also searched Dodson’s social media accounts and found references to the Unabomber, explosives, remote detonators, radio antenna devices, flame throwers, firearms and improvised claymores containing 1,000 BBs per device.

According to federal court paperwork, it is believed the BBs are commonly uses as shrapnel in improvised devices.

Dodson, who agents said also has a tattoo of the Unabomber, was taken into custody at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4 in Mogadore.

He is facing federal charges of receiving or possessing an unregistered destructive device, making false statements and destructive device and will face a judge Wednesday afternoon.

