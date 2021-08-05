Mostly Sunny Thursday

Heartland Votes
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Light to patchy fog will be around this morning in isolated areas. Mostly clear skies starting off Thursday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s north to low and mid 60s south. The trend of mostly sunny skies continues today, but temperatures will get a few degrees warmer in the mid 80s. Winds will be changing out of the south during the afternoon.

Additional clouds will move in tonight through Friday making it partly cloudy. A weak system off to our west could bring a few isolated showers primarily into southeast Missouri and portions of southern Illinois tomorrow.  Temperatures will be back near average ending the week.

The heat returns in the 90s by the weekend and will continue to climb into the mid 90s through next week. In addition to warmer temps, the moisture content in the atmosphere will also increase putting everyday next week with heat indices in the 100-105F range.

-Lisa

