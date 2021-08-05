Manifolds on Main Street car show to be held in Downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Manifolds on Main Street 43rd annual car show will be held in Downtown Cape Girardeau on Sunday, September 18-19.

The River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape will host it.

Vehicles will be parked along Main Street and in the downtown parking lot across from Hutson Furniture.

According to Old Town Cape, more than 250 cars and trucks are expected this year, with several traveling from St. Louis and Memphis.

Trophies will be awarded in 29 classes, with classes available for most vehicles from 1900 through 2021.

In addition, special trophies will be awarded for Rodder’s Choice and Old Town Cape’s Choice.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with judging scheduled to begin at noon. Trophies and awards will be given out at 3 p.m.

The registration fee for participating vehicles will be $15.

The car show was held in Capaha Park for many years, and was recently moved to Downtown Cape Girardeau to help promote the historic downtown area.

