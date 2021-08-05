Heartland organizations hold back-to-school fairs

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Back-to-school shopping can be stressful, but there’s a chance your student’s school supply list is already complete.

Before that school bell rings for the new year, now is the time to start preparing for the first day back in the classroom.

So, the first step, crossing off all the items on the school supply list.

You need your pencils, notebooks, markers, erasers, glue, highlighters and so much more.

“We are getting a system to help these families and these kids to come to school ready to learn,” said Adam Grindstaff, principal at Warren E. Hearnes.

This year, some schools and organizations are stepping up in more ways than one to help you out!

For students in Charleston, Grindstaff explains what they can expect.

“This school fest gives a chance for parents to honestly go and get these supplies without having to especially go to this place, that place and possibly not find what they need. That creates stress that’s not necessary,” he said.

A morning dedicated to the future!

“There will be booths set up at AD Simpson Park on Saturday August 7th from 10 a.m. to noon, where kids will pick up a backpack and pick of supplies they need for their grade level,” said Robert Webster, senior pastor of Charleston United Methodist Church.

This isn’t the only event taking place.

There is a back-to-school bash happening on Thursday, Aug. 5 at Cairo High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also, this Saturday in Sikeston, from 10 a.m. to noon, the first 1,000 students can get free school supplies at Malone Park.

In Paducah at the mall, you can go to the back-to-school fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

School leaders said this is what community is all about.

“It brings a smile to your face cause it’s everybody pulling together to help and i don’t have to search it out these awesome ideas come up and it’s just a blessing to the kids and our families and to our school,” said Grindstaff.

To find more back-to-school fairs in the Heartland click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.