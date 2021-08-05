Heartland Votes
Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Pritzker in Cairo, Ill. for announcement

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is in Cairo on Thursday, August 5.

He made a stop at Fort Defiance at 12:15 p.m.

Details on the governor’s visit are not clear, but Pritzker’s office said he will be marking “a new milestone in expanding opportunities in Cairo and around the region.”

Heartland News will have a crew in Cairo to hear what the governor has to say.

Almost exactly one year ago, Pritzker was in Cairo to make a $40 million announcement to build a new inland port at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.

Earlier on Thursday, Pritzker was scheduled to sign a bill which will remove financial barriers to hygiene products for women and girls.

More details on this legislation is expected to be released later.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Governor JB Pritzker is holding a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19.
Gov. Pritzker announces masks required in Pre-K-12 schools, daycares statewide
A former southern Illinois police officer and firefighter, who recently started working for the...
Officer struck, killed by fleeing vehicle near St. Louis previously served in southern Ill.
Police say homemade spiked boards have been found at least three times on different...
Police warn public of spiked boards found on city property
virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri

Latest News

A new law in the state of Illinois will end immigrant detention in the state.
New law will end immigrant detention in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a plan requiring background checks for all gun sales in...
Illinois law requires background checks for all gun sales
A new law that changes the definition of a police vehicle in the State of Illinois is now in...
Ill. bill changing definition of ‘police vehicle’ signed into law
Scott Fitzpatrick launched his campaign for Missouri state auditor.
Fitzpatrick to run for Mo. state auditor