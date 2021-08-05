LIVE: Gov. Pritzker in Cairo, Ill. for announcement

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is in Cairo on Thursday, August 5.

He made a stop at Fort Defiance at 12:15 p.m.

Details on the governor’s visit are not clear, but Pritzker’s office said he will be marking “a new milestone in expanding opportunities in Cairo and around the region.”

Heartland News will have a crew in Cairo to hear what the governor has to say.

Almost exactly one year ago, Pritzker was in Cairo to make a $40 million announcement to build a new inland port at the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.

Earlier on Thursday, Pritzker was scheduled to sign a bill which will remove financial barriers to hygiene products for women and girls.

More details on this legislation is expected to be released later.

