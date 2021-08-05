Heartland Votes
Franklin County Deputies awarded for saving woman’s life in housefire

Deputy Jared Anthis and former Deputy Ray Minor III have received Lifesaving Awards.
Deputy Jared Anthis and former Deputy Ray Minor III have received Lifesaving Awards.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two Franklin County, Ill. deputies have received awards for saving a woman’s life in a 2020 housefire.

In Fall 2020, they worked alongside Firefighter Travis Skinner and Christopher Police Officer Andy Trogolo to rescued a woman from a burning house.

In a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Kyle Bacon said, “We are thankful for their service to the citizens of Franklin County.”

Bacon said their efforts were “brave and selfless.”

The award was presented by Sheriff David Bartoni.

