First Alert Thursday Outlook

Gradually warming back up.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Our weather pattern will be gradually returning to warmer and more humid August ‘normals’ as we approach the weekend....and the longer-range is looking hot and humid again. Today will still be comparatively comfortable, with highs in the mid 80s and dew points near 60. But surface winds will become southerly tomorrow through the weekend...with upper levels southwesterly, resulting in highs near 90 and lows around 70. Isolated showers and storms look possible but at this point no major systems are headed our way.

Some areas are going on 2 or 3 weeks without measurable rainfall, and rain chances look to stay rather low for the next several days even as temps and humidity levels increase. A slight chance of a thunderstorm looks possible at times over the next several days, but most areas look to stay dry. The hottest weather next week looks to be mid-week, with heat index numbers of about 105 to 110 expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

