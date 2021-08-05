First Alert: Sunny, slightly warmer

(KFVS) - Light to patchy fog could impact your morning commute. Fog will be in isolated areas.

Wake-up temperatures are chill in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny today and it will be warmer.

Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 80s.

Winds will also be changing out of the south this afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will start to move into the Heartland making for a partly cloudy Friday.

A week system off to the west could bring a few isolated showers Friday, primarily in southeast Missouri and portions of southern Illinois.

Temperatures will be edging back to near average.

The heat and humidity returns by the weekend.

Afternoon highs will start off in the 90s then continue to climb into the mid 90s through next week.

Heat indices will be in the 100 to 105ºF range.

