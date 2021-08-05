Egyptian Health Dept. to hold vaccine clinics in August

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department will hold vaccine clinics in August.

The health department will hold a clinic at College Heights Baptist Church, 2321 Illinois Ave., Eldorado, Ill.

It will be Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-ins will be welcomed.

They will be giving the Pfizer vaccine. It’s for all ages 12 and older. Children ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

They will hold clinics August 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harrisburg Campus Heritage Room at Southeastern Illinois College. It’s located in the back corner of the SIC cafeteria.

They will be giving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department said appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. You can make an appointment online.

Your second dose vaccine appointment will be scheduled when you sign in at the vaccination registration table at the clinic.

