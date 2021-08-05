Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. to hold vaccine clinics in August

The Egyptian Health Department will hold vaccine clinics in August.
The Egyptian Health Department will hold vaccine clinics in August.(WCTV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department will hold vaccine clinics in August.

The health department will hold a clinic at College Heights Baptist Church, 2321 Illinois Ave., Eldorado, Ill.

It will be Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-ins will be welcomed.

They will be giving the Pfizer vaccine. It’s for all ages 12 and older. Children ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

They will hold clinics August 16-17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harrisburg Campus Heritage Room at Southeastern Illinois College. It’s located in the back corner of the SIC cafeteria.

They will be giving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department said appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. You can make an appointment online.

Your second dose vaccine appointment will be scheduled when you sign in at the vaccination registration table at the clinic.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Governor JB Pritzker is holding a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19.
Gov. Pritzker announces masks required in Pre-K-12 schools, daycares statewide
A former southern Illinois police officer and firefighter, who recently started working for the...
Officer struck, killed by fleeing vehicle near St. Louis previously served in southern Ill.
Police say homemade spiked boards have been found at least three times on different...
Police warn public of spiked boards found on city property
virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri

Latest News

At least one Heartland lawmaker is questioning the governor’s change in plans.
Southern Ill. officials react to state’s new mask mandate for schools
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Public health experts are sounding the alarm: if vaccination rates don’t increase, the...
COVID: Vaccines, variants and shifting guidance
The Perry County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, August 5.
Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 20 new cases of COVID-19