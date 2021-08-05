Egyptian Health Department reports 34 new cases of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - There have been 34 new cases of coronavirus in the Egyptian Health Department’s coverage area.

In Saline County, there are 15 females and 11 males who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Gallatin County, there has been one case of coronavirus, involving a female under the age of five.

In White County, there have been five female cases and two male cases.

