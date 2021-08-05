Deadly 2-vehicle crash under investigation

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Martin Police were called to a crash at the intersection of Skyhawk Parkway and Courtright Road on Wednesday afternoon, August 4.

When officers arrived, they found that a car and a pick-up truck had crashed.

The truck was overturned on the right of Skyhawk Pkwy. and the car was off of the road in a soybean field, just southwest of Midway Wholesale Florist.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to a Martin hospital.

The driver of the truck, Derek M. Record, 20 of Dyer, was treated for his injuries and released.

The driver of the car, 70-year-old Alice Kay Jackson, of Martin, passed away from her injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the crash is under investigation and Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting.

