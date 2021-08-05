Crash closes highway in Caldwell Co., Ky.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash in Caldwell County, Kentucky on Thursday morning is blocking both directions of KY 139 between mile marker 1 and 2.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a truck crashed and it will take some time to off-load material from the truck.

The highway is expected to be closed until 12:45 p.m.

The is not a marked detour.

KYTC recommends drivers to use KY 514.

