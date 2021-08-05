Colleagues, friends say fallen Jefferson County deputy was a selfless, community servant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Condolences are pouring in from across Louisville after a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and shot him, in a ‘targeted and ambushed’ attack, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields. Shirley was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

For about two years, Shirley served as a deputy and worked security at the Louis D. Brandeis Hall of Justice.

“I wish I could greet you with the usual ‘Good morning,’ but sadly, it is not a good morning,” Sheriff John Aubrey said while fighting back tears.

Aubrey told reporters in a news conference Shirley had just received the department’s Medal of Valor for his work during the protests in downtown Louisville last summer. Shirley rushed out from his post at the Hall of Justice to respond to a shooting at Jefferson Square Park in June of 2020.

During the incident, Louisivlle photographer Tyler Gerth was shot and killed. Aubrey said Shirley rushed to give Gerth first aid, while helping to arrest the shooter.

“(He came to) lend assistance not only to the one who had been shot, but to try to get the shooter who had been corralled by the group, the crowd, to get him arrest him,” Lt. Col. Carl Yates said.

The Gerth family released a statement about Shirley Thursday, which reads:

“Our hearts break for Deputy Shirley and his family and for a life taken far too soon due to senseless gun violence. On the night Tyler died, Deputy Shirley rushed from his post inside the Hall of Justice and toward the crowd where shots were being fired and tried to provide first aid for Tyler. We will forever be grateful for his heroic actions that night. We pray that his loved ones can find peace in the face of such devastating loss.”

Before becoming a sheriff’s deputy. Shirley served two years as an EMT with Louisville Metro Emergency Services, where he met his major, Mary Taylor. She told WAVE 3 News Shirley had a special calling to help others, and described him as hard-working and willing to put others ahead of himself, even in the face of death.

“It makes it even worse, knowing the type of person he truly was,” Taylor said. “He was truly someone who would put himself in harm’s way to help someone else, even if he didn’t know that person. He was a selfless, extremely pleasant person to always deal with.”

Taylor said her department will continue to remember Shirley by telling stories about his time as an EMT.

LMPD has taken over the investigation, and Shields promised he and his family would see justice.

“We will make an arrest,” Shields said. “We will make an arrest.”

