Cape Girardeau Jr. High creates more time for students who need extra help with lessons

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new lesson plan at Cape Girardeau Junior High School focuses on giving students the time they need to succeed.

”We have worked for several months and when I mean we I mean my leadership team and teaching staff,” said Garret Cook, Cape Girardeau Junior High School principal.

Cook said they’re ready to unveil a program designed to focus more teaching time on math, along with English language arts.

He said they’re calling the program WIN, which stands for What I Need.

“We’re going to provide a 35-minute period, four days a week for all students whether they’re overachieving or underachieving in the classroom,” Cook said.

WIN includes extra time with math and ELA teachers in smaller groups.

“They’re going to get to know their teachers better,” said Cook.

Teachers like Emily Goode.

“Yes, we want to improve math scores, but we also find that students for whatever reason have learning gaps. It may be because they’ve been moved around a lot or just never really caught on to a concept, and it’s really important that they get a good foundation and the basic math skills,” Goode said.

ELA Teacher Diane Meyr said the program also includes interactive activities.

“.....like escape rooms, breakout boxes, more center based, more interactive activities that we just might not be able to do in a regular classroom because we’ve run out of time or class sizes are a little bit too big for those kinds of activities,” said Meyr.

We asked Principal Cook about his hopes for the WIN program.

“That our students can feel supported as individuals and that our teachers and students together as a whole can build more positive relationships that impacts our overall school day to be in a better one for our kids and our teachers,” Cook said.

