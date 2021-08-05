Heartland Votes
Advertisement

California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long-term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

But the new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

California is averaging 18.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day. The delta variant is causing most of the new infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Governor JB Pritzker is holding a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19.
Gov. Pritzker announces masks required in Pre-K-12 schools, daycares statewide
A former southern Illinois police officer and firefighter, who recently started working for the...
Officer struck, killed by fleeing vehicle near St. Louis previously served in southern Ill.
Police say homemade spiked boards have been found at least three times on different...
Police warn public of spiked boards found on city property
virus
Waste water study reveals changes to delta COVID-19 variant in Missouri

Latest News

Perryville city leaders say about 30 more bikes are up for grabs.
Perryville city leaders sell abandoned bikes
Egyptian Health Department reports 34 new cases of COVID-19
President Joe Biden walks with United Auto Works Local 600 president Bernie Ricky before he...
Automakers pledge to increase U.S. electric vehicle sales
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe