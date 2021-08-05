Baptist Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees by Oct. 31

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health will now require all of its employees to be vaccinated by October 31.

The decision was announced to staff at all nine hospitals and the Baptist Health Medical Group on Aug. 2.

It joins other hospitals and health systems in Kentucky and more than 80 across the nation that now require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

Staff members and providers who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons (as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or religious reasons may apply for an exemption by Aug. 30.

Those with an approved exemption will be subject to periodic testing for COVID-19.

Because the two-shot vaccines must be spaced 21 to 28 days apart depending on the vaccine, and it takes an additional 14 days after the second dose to be fully effective, employees must get their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine by Sept. 15.

Employees may also opt to take the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccination requirement applies to all contractors, independent licensed healthcare providers, students, vendors and any other person performing onsite services at any Baptist Health facility.

Employees with a start date of Sept. 13 or later will be required to have their first dose of the vaccine within one week of hire.

According to Baptist Health, its hospitals have seen confirmed COVID-19 inpatient cases rise steadily in the last month, with 83 percent of those patients unvaccinated across all nine hospitals, in some cases reaching near-peak levels from the pandemic’s height.

They said requiring vaccinations will also help with staffing, as OSHA now requires that unvaccinated healthcare workers must stay home from work if exposed to COVID-19, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

