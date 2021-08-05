Heartland Votes
Advertisement

American Red Cross teams up with KFVS 12 to encourage blood donors to “Starve a Mosquito”

Donors are urgently needed of all sorts to ensure blood is available for patients in need.
Donors are urgently needed of all sorts to ensure blood is available for patients in need.(American Red Cross)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The American Red Cross and KFVS have partnered up in encouraging blood donors to “starve a mosquito.”

Donate blood at the annual Summer Heartland Blood Drive on August 20 & August 21.

Donors are urgently needed of all sorts to ensure blood is available for patients in need.

Blood donors can receive a special edition “Starve a Mosquito” t-shirt while supplies last.

Below are the times and locations to give blood:

Aug. 20: 1 to 6 p.m.

Aug. 21: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Drury Plaza Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO. 63701

· YMCA of Southeast Missouri, 511 Taylor, Sikeston, Mo. 63801

· American Legion Hall, 2320 Kanell Blvd., Poplar Bluff, Mo. 63902

· American Legion Hall, 98 Grand Ave., Perryville Blvd., Perryville, Mo. 63775

· The Lair Event Center, 13583 Old Highway 25, Dexter, Mo. 63841

· Veterans Airport, Charter Lounge, 10400 Terminal Lounge, Marion, IL. 62959

· American Legion Hall, 680 US Highway 61, New Madrid, MO. 63869

· American Legion Hall, 1615 First St., Kennett, Mo. 63857

· Roland Lewis Community Building, 800 S. 27th St., Mount Vernon, Ill. 62864

· University Mall, 1237 E. Main, Carbondale, Ill. 6290

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and five were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 westbound.
1 dead, 5 injured after crash on I-24 westbound in McCracken Co.
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Currently, CBL Properties will continue managing West Park Mall.
Buyer of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau announced
Governor JB Pritzker is holding a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19.
Gov. Pritzker announces masks required in Pre-K-12 schools, daycares statewide

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The event is Friday, August 6 and vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mississippi Co. Health Dept. to give vaccines at East Prairie Back-to-School registration event
Egyptian Health Department reports 20 new positive COVID-19 cases
Police say homemade spiked boards have been found at least three times on different...
Police warn public of spiked boards found on city property