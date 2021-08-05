American Red Cross teams up with KFVS 12 to encourage blood donors to “Starve a Mosquito”

(KFVS) - The American Red Cross and KFVS have partnered up in encouraging blood donors to “starve a mosquito.”

Donate blood at the annual Summer Heartland Blood Drive on August 20 & August 21.

Donors are urgently needed of all sorts to ensure blood is available for patients in need.

Blood donors can receive a special edition “Starve a Mosquito” t-shirt while supplies last.

Below are the times and locations to give blood:

Aug. 20: 1 to 6 p.m.

Aug. 21: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Drury Plaza Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO. 63701

· YMCA of Southeast Missouri, 511 Taylor, Sikeston, Mo. 63801

· American Legion Hall, 2320 Kanell Blvd., Poplar Bluff, Mo. 63902

· American Legion Hall, 98 Grand Ave., Perryville Blvd., Perryville, Mo. 63775

· The Lair Event Center, 13583 Old Highway 25, Dexter, Mo. 63841

· Veterans Airport, Charter Lounge, 10400 Terminal Lounge, Marion, IL. 62959

· American Legion Hall, 680 US Highway 61, New Madrid, MO. 63869

· American Legion Hall, 1615 First St., Kennett, Mo. 63857

· Roland Lewis Community Building, 800 S. 27th St., Mount Vernon, Ill. 62864

· University Mall, 1237 E. Main, Carbondale, Ill. 6290

