90s return this weekend!

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
This evening and tonight, temperatures will feel very comfortable again for this time of year. Lows won’t be quite as cool as the past few mornings, but still lows will drop into the lower to mid 60s. Friday will be a touch warmer and a touch more sticky than Thursday. There is also a small chance for a few shower, but most areas will remain dry. Highs on Friday will climb into the mid to upper 80s. Over the weekend lower 90s return. Then it gets even hotter next week. Highs will move back into the lower to mid 90s by the middle of the week, with feels like numbers back into the triple digits. Overall rain chances look very limited for the next week.

