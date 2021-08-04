Wonderful Wednesday Weather

Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 50s across our northern counties and low 60s in our southern counties this morning. Light/patchy fog is possible during the predawn hours. Another wonderful day ahead with mostly sunny skies, dry forecast, and highs reaching the low 80s this afternoon.

It will be a calm Wednesday night with temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s by Thursday morning. We will warm a few degrees back into the mid 80s by Thursday and back to the upper 80s by Friday. There are very small chances of rain in the forecast, about 10% or less.

The heat and humidity returns by the weekend with highs in the 90s and triple digit heat index values Sunday through most of next week possible.

-Lisa

