Wonderful Wednesday Weather
More dry days to come....
Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 50s across our northern counties and low 60s in our southern counties this morning. Light/patchy fog is possible during the predawn hours. Another wonderful day ahead with mostly sunny skies, dry forecast, and highs reaching the low 80s this afternoon.
It will be a calm Wednesday night with temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s by Thursday morning. We will warm a few degrees back into the mid 80s by Thursday and back to the upper 80s by Friday. There are very small chances of rain in the forecast, about 10% or less.
The heat and humidity returns by the weekend with highs in the 90s and triple digit heat index values Sunday through most of next week possible.
-Lisa
