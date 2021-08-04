Warming up by the end of the week.

Heartland Votes
By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. It was another fantastic day across the Heartland with comfortable temperatures and dry air. With clear skies this evening, temperatures will drop quickly after sunset into the 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday we will see a few high clouds from time to time with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

As we move towards the weekend our temperatures and moisture will increase across the Heartland. Highs over the weekend will be in the lower 90s in most areas with the heat index approaching 100 degrees on Sunday.

