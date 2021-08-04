Heartland Votes
Southeast Health Center of Stoddard Co. reopens following tornado damage

In less than a month after a tornado damaged its facility, Southeast Health Center of Stoddard...
In less than a month after a tornado damaged its facility, Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County reopened several units on Wednesday morning.(Source: KFVS/Mike Mohundro)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - In less than a month after a tornado damaged its facility, Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County reopened several units on Wednesday morning, August 4.

SoutheastHEALTH announced that emergency services, behavioral health and inpatient units are now operational at the hospital in Dexter.

The facility’s imaging department and lab and respiratory Therapy will be open for inpatient and emergency services at this time.

SoutheastHEALTH said outpatient services, including imaging, mammography, lab and physical therapy are expected to reopen at full capacity later this week.

The hospital was temporarily closed after an EF2 tornado caused significant damage to the facility on July 10.

Crews have been working diligently to make repairs and restore services as quickly as possible.

Hospital leaders said they conducted extensive and additional testing to ensure patient safety.

