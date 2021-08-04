See the Perseid Meteor shower at Elephant Rocks State Park

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The community is invited to Elephant Rock State Park to watch the Perseid Meteor shower.

The event will take place on Friday, August 13 at 8 p.m.

The Perseid Meteor Shower is caused by particles released by the 109P/Swift-Tuttle Comet and can be seen with the naked eye.

Park staff recommend that you come prepared. They say the rocks are often warmer in the evening and then cool off at night, so you may want to dress in layers, and don’t forget your portable chairs and/or blankets.

They also encourage bringing bug spray to ward off the possible mosquitoes and ticks.

The park officials advise the public to follow social-distancing guidelines.

Remember to bring in only what you will be able to carry out when you leave.

They ask that you avoid excessive use of artificial lights and excessive noise during the event.

No tents or other invasive camping equipment, such as propane heaters or lanterns, will be allowed.

Absolutely no campfires will be allowed.

Telescopes and binoculars are not needed to view the shower, but are welcome.

Trash receptacles are provided at the parking lot of the park.

Park staff will be available to direct visitors to the best and safest areas to view the shower

Elephant Rocks State Park is located at 7406 Highway 21, Belleview.

For more information about the event, you can call the site at 573-546-3454.

For more information on state parks and historic sites visit the website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.