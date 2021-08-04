Police warn public of spiked boards found on city property

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Chester Police are investigating a concerning discovery that has been taking place at some city maintained properties.

Police report city workers have found homemade spiked boards on three different occasions.

They were found at Evergreen Cemetery and the Rock Bridge Road Area.

According to the City of Chester, Evergreen Cemetery, located on Route 3, is a historic final resting place.

Illinois’ first Governor, Shadrach Bond is buried near the entrance.

The police department shared pictures of the spiked boards on their Facebook page.

The photos show a painted green board with several green metal screws sticking upward and a large black spike nail facing downward.

Police say homemade spiked boards have been found at least three times on different city-maintained properties in Chester, Ill. (Source: Chester Police Department/Facebook)

When placed in the ground, the boards could pop or damage vehicle tires or hurt someone if they walked or fell onto it.

Police said they wanted to make the public aware of the situation and hope to track down whoever is placing and/or making the boards.

“It’s quite disturbing that a person would choose such a respected site to place these devices, but rest assured the person will be prosecuted fully upon their arrest,” stated the Chester Police Department.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact the Chester Police Department at 618-826-5454.

