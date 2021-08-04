Heartland Votes
Perry County Health Department reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

An artist's rendering of COVID-19 cells.
An artist's rendering of COVID-19 cells.(NBC)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - There are 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Perry County, Ill, as reported by the Perry County Health Department.

There are two cases with patients under the age of 18.

There are 11 cases of coronavirus in residents over the age of 18.

There are a total of 90 active cases and have been, up to now, 64 deaths.

