Paducah to hold ceremonial launch of their Entertainment Destination Center

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A ceremonial launch of Paducah’s Entertainment Destination Center is scheduled for August 6.

It’ll be held at the gazebo located at 2nd Street and Broadway.

In addition, there will now be First Friday Happy Hours in Downtown Paducah, which begin at 5 p.m. and last to 8 p.m.

The first one will be this Friday.

There are 17 bars and restaurants participating in the EDC at the moment.

For each month the rest of the year, during that time slot there will be sidewalk sales, dining specials, drink specials and live entertainment.

