Officer struck, killed by fleeing vehicle near St. Louis previously served in southern Ill.

BROOKLYN, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police officer and firefighter, who recently started working for the Brooklyn Police Department, was hit and killed by a fleeing vehicle.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Officer Brian Pierce, 24, was hit and killed while trying to deploy spike strips on the McKinley Bridge during a vehicle chase.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4.

A red Dodge Charger that was being pursued by Brooklyn police hit Officer Pierce, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Illinois State police told KMOV News 4 in St. Louis. The Dodge Charger was later found abandoned in Missouri.

According to ODMP, the driver who hit Officer Pierce remains at large.

Pierce served with the Brooklyn Police Department for nine months and had previously served with the Spillertown Police Department for two years. He also served with the Makanda Fire Department.

