New Ill. site shares vaccination data in long-term care facilities

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced a new website that includes COVID-19 vaccination data for residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

The new site will have an interactive map where you can choose to see either percentage of staff or percentage of residents who have been vaccinated.

It will also show weekly confirmed cases, total confirmed cases, weekly COVID-19 deaths, total COVID-19 deaths and vaccination rates.

While local health departments and long-term care facilities have the most up-to-date data, IDPH said the information on its site is provisional and will be updated on a weekly basis.

“To help keep long-term care residents as safe and healthy as possible, we want to make sure residents and their loved ones know the vaccination rates where they reside so they can make the best decision on where to live, and also advocate for increased vaccination rates,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Some of our most vulnerable residents live in long-term care facilities and in order to better protect them, COVID-19 vaccination rates in many facilities, especially among staff, need to increase. The vaccine is the primary way to get to the other side of this pandemic. We need to continue to reduce spread of the virus by wearing a mask and getting as many residents and staff vaccinated as soon as possible.”

According to IDPH, the data comes from the Nursing Home COVID-19 Public File, a federal resource that includes data reported by nursing homes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network Long Term Care Facility COVID-19 Module.

Nursing homes are required to report vaccinations of residents and staff to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.