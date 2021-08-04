Mississippi Co. Health Dept. to give vaccines at East Prairie Back-to-School registration event

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Health Department will be giving vaccines at the East Prairie Back-to-School registration event.

The event is Friday, August 6 and vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The health department said they will have the Pfizer vaccine available for any student or parent/guardian who are 12 years of age or older.

They will also have required vaccines for students going into 8th grade and senior year. Those include: HPV, Hepatitis A, Tetanus and both Meningitis vaccines MCV4 and MEM B.

They ask that you bring your immunization record with you, if you have it.

