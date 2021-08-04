Heartland Votes
Mississippi Co. Health Dept. to give vaccines at East Prairie Back-to-School registration event

The event is Friday, August 6 and vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Health Department will be giving vaccines at the East Prairie Back-to-School registration event.

The health department said they will have the Pfizer vaccine available for any student or parent/guardian who are 12 years of age or older.

They will also have required vaccines for students going into 8th grade and senior year. Those include: HPV, Hepatitis A, Tetanus and both Meningitis vaccines MCV4 and MEM B.

They ask that you bring your immunization record with you, if you have it.

Posted by Mississippi County Health Department on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

