MAP Training Center to reopen in southern Ill.

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - There will soon be a place open in southern Illinois for people with intellectual disabilities that need help.

Chamness Care is opening their doors soon in Karnak, Ill., after they moved into helping people from a residential setting to also having services during the day.

“Chamness Care, we have served individuals with intellectual disabilities since 1993 in the residential setting,” Chamness Care COO Tasha Faire said. “But now, we have ventured into CDS, which is community day services.”

They are looking to serve roughly 80 individuals in a classroom type setting to learn a life skill and have fun while doing so.

“It’s a workshop, that’s kind of the old phrase,” Faire said. “We provide life skills tasks and how to do real work. But, also, here we want to have more of an emphasis on a meaningful life. Have the best day ever at anything that you do.”

This facility, known as MAP Training Center, was shut down due to COVID-19 in 2020. Now, Chamness Care remodeled its classrooms and is almost ready to serve people again.

“Individuals served will come here, normally Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and they will go into a classroom where they’ll learn a life skill,” Faire said. “They’ll have fun during the day and then go home to either their residential setting, or they may have home base services where they have someone come in and help them, or they may live with their families or on their own.”

Faire said this service is very much needed in this area.

“Down in deep southern Illinois, this is almost crisis level,” Faire said. “There is only one other workshop in this area and they’re full. COVID has really displaced a lot of the individuals we served and this particular place was shut down due to COVID and they just couldn’t get it back open.”

Chamness Care is also having an open house and ribbon cutting on August 20 at 10 a.m. They also are looking to hire dozens of staff members to help with the individuals.

“We are going to give them what every person, what every human being wants, and that is a sense of belonging, a sense of self-direction, and them getting to decide what the future holds for them.”

